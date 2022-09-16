Tata Harrier XMAS launched in India at Rs 17.20 lakh; No it’s not Christmas Edition!

The mid-size SUV segment is blooming with volumes, and Tata Motors’s attempt in this space with the Harrier proved to be a successful one. Recently, the company has launched the Jet Edition of the Harrier. Now, the brand has introduced the Tata Harrier XMAS in the Indian market at an introductory price of Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual variant. The automatic trim, however, is priced at Rs 18.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The new XMAS variant of the Indian mid-size SUV comes with a slew of features over the regular XM trim, along with some exterior changes.

The Tata Harrier XMAX features 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, along with a panoramic sunroof, touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, reverse parking camera, and an 8-speaker sound system. The XMAS version gets the 6-speed automatic transmission, and a manual stick shift gearbox can also be selected. The Powertrain unit on the Harrier remains the 2.0L FCA-sourced, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of max torque. Also, the Harrier comes with selectable traction control modes for various terrains.

Dimensionally, the Harrier is 4,598 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and 1,706 mm in height. The Harrier’s wheelbase is taped at 2,741 mm, while it has a ground clearance of 205 mm. Furthermore, it comes fitted with a host of safety features as standard across the range, namely ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, hill hold control, traction control, rollover mitigation, hill hold assist, brake disc wiping, central locking and more. Talking of prices, the Harrier is retailed at a starting price of Rs 14.70 lakh and going up to Rs 22.20 lakh for the range-topping trim.