THIS Indian businessman sells exotic cars worth CRORES in India, BUYS humble Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Expensive cars are one of the many fancy purchases that riches make. However, there are instances when businessmen who own expensive cars end up making humble purchases. The man in the news this time is Jatin Ahuja, Founder and Managing Director of Big Boy Toyz Limited. He recently shared a picture of his new car purchase on the internet, and it isn’t any flashy set of wheels. Instead, Jatin has bought a Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Well, in case you aren’t aware, Jatin Ahuja’s BBT chain of outlets is famous for selling super-expensive and exotic cars worth crores. In fact, BBT serves many celebs as well.

While the car in the picture might seem cheap, considering the cars that Jatin Ahuja sells, a quick look at the number plate revealed that he has paid quite some cash for the registration plate. After all, a 7-character registration plate costs a whopping amount of money. Furthermore, single-digit numbers aren’t cheap in India by any means. From a rural RTO as well, ‘0001’ registration plate costs anywhere around Rs 10-15 lakh. Getting the same from urban and high-load RTO in NCR might take the amount northwards of Rs 20 lakh easily.

Talking of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the hatchback is underpinned by the Heartect architecture, which is also used on Swift and Baleno. The powertrain used here is a 1.2L that churns out a peak power output of 82 PS and 113 Nm of max torque. The Ignis can be paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The hatchback has quirky styling, which is a mix of SUV and tall-boy hatch. Talking of prices, the Ignis starts from Rs 5.35 lakh onwards and goes up to Rs 7.72 lakh (ex-showroom).