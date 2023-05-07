This Modified Mahindra Bolero Imitates Iconic Land Rover Defender Inside Out

Mahindra Bolero has gained popularity in India as a rugged off-roader SUV. Furthermore, the SUV with the boxy design is one of the popular vehicles of the Indian automaker. The sales record of the car better narrates the story. Adding to it, the SUV is like a blank canvas for those who like to take their creativity to the extremes to create something new with the four-wheeled machines. In one such example of modification, the creators have modified a Mahindra Bolero to look like an old-gen Land Rover Defender

A video uploaded on Youtube by Dayakaran Vlogs shows the SUV that displays all the features of a Land Rover Defender SUV. Big Daddy Modifiers took the job of converting the Mahindra Bolero into the classic SUV, which is no less than a gem for people fond of such cars.

Starting with the exteriors, Mahindra Bolero's body has been completely changed. The body is getting the same butch and boxy design that the Defender originally showed. To add to the rugged looks, the car features a classic-looking front metallic bumper. Furthermore, the modifiers have added metal units in the front grille and headlamp to give the car authentic features. Adding to it, the bonnet has been raised and shaped to appear like a Defender. Giving the car a modern touch, the headlamps are LED projector units.

To further change the identity of the Mahindra Bolero, the modifiers have changed the proportions of the SUV. Due to a 4-inch lift kit and aftermarket off-road spec wheels with chunky-looking tyres, the SUV also appears substantially taller than the normal Bolero. Along with windows, doors, and quarter glass that are reminiscent of Defender designs, the side profile also includes a specially made-metal footstep. The SUV has undergone a facelift at the back to once more resemble a Defender.

Similar changes have been made to the interiors of the SUV. This Bolero's interior has had a total makeover, and the door pads and dashboard now have brown leatherette upholstery. The leatherette seats are complemented with bespoke floor mats and roofliners. The car's modifications were finished for a total of Rs 5 lakh. The project was completed in 4 months.