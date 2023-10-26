Top 5 Diesel SUVs To Buy This Diwali Under Rs 20 Lakh: Tata Harrier To MG Hector

SUVs are the first preference of modern-day car buyers. The new-age buyers are also spending money on the mid-size SUVs. Therefore, new products in this heated space are routine. While petrol does account for a fair share of the sales now, thanks to the new rules, diesel engines haven’t lost their demand. Thus, the rush to buy a diesel SUV still remains high across the country. Thus, let’s now take you through the top 5 SUVs available under the Rs 20 lakh bracket, which are managing to lure buyers of varied tastes and demands.

Tata Harrier

Updated recently, the facelifted Tata Harrier does get some crazy tech and design on board. The SUV is now priced from Rs 15.49 lakh, ex-showroom. It continues to get a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of max torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Happy to report that the Harrier in its revamped form gets an electronic power steering.

Mahindra XUV700

Another strong contender here is the Mahindra XUV700, which comes with a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, with oil burner-powered variants starting from Rs 14.47 lakh, ex-showroom. The engine belts out a peak power and torque output of 185 PS and 450 Nm of max torque.

MG Hector

The Hector remains a feature-loaded car in a segment and age, where large screens and huge panoramic sunroofs have become a thing of routine. Well, the Hector to get the same powerhouse as the Harrier - FCA-sourced 2.0L oil burner. Talking of prices, the Hector’s diesel trims start from Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The 14-inch touchscreen infotainment unit on the Hector, however, remains the largest in the segment.

Kia Seltos

The Seltos has just been updated with tweaked styling and redone interior. The dashboard now houses a new 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster in a single glass pane, along with the infotainment unit. The 1.5L oil burner on the Seltos remains unchanged and continues to belt out a peak power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm of max torque. While the motor is certainly peppy, it is super-frugal as well.

Hyundai Alcazar

While the Creta is a crowd favourite, the Hyundai Alcazar is every bit a Creta with an extra pair of seats. The third-row increases practicality, and the extended wheelbase and length opens up space on the inside. The three-row SUV gets a 1.5L diesel engine, and its prices start from Rs 17.73 lakh, ex-showroom.