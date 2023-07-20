Tata Altroz XM, XM(S) Variants Launched In India: Now Offered With Sunroof

Tata Motors today announced the launch of two new variants in the Altroz line up, the XM and XM (S), priced at Rs 6.90 lakhs and Rs 7.35 lakhs, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). The introduction of high-end features in these variants including the electric sunroof in XM (S), making Altroz the most affordable premium hatchback to be offered with a sunroof. The XM and XM (S) variant will be positioned in between the Altroz XE and the XM+, thereby adding more feature packed variants to the premium hatchback. These variants will only be available in the 1.2-Litre Revotron petrol engine with manual transmission.

Tata Altroz XM

The Tata Altroz XM variant will come equipped with high end features such as steering-mounted controls, driver seat height adjuster, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, R16 full wheel cover and a premium-looking dashboard. The Tata Altroz XM is priced at Rs 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and sits above the XE variant in the lineup.



cre Trending Stories

Tata Altroz XM (S)

The Tata Altroz XM (S) will additionally boast an electric sunroof, over and above the features in the Tata Altroz XM variant. Customers will also be able to enhance these cars with a bigger infotainment system as per their choice from the Tata Motors accessories catalogue. The Tata Altroz XM (S) is priced at Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and sits above the XM variant and below the Tata Altroz XM+ in the lineup.

2023 Tata Altroz

As an added advantage, the Tata Altroz will now offer four power windows and remote keyless entry as a standard feature across its manual petrol variants. Along with this there are several additions to the existing Altroz 1.2 Revotron Petrol Manual variants as well.

1) XE variant will now come with rear power windows and remote keyless entry with follow me home lamps

2) XM+/ XM+S will be equipped with Reverse camera, Driver seat height adjuster, Cruise control, top-end dashboard look

3) XT will boast of Driver seat height adjuster, R16 Hyperstyle wheels and Rear defogger.