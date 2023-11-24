UP’s Bundelkhand Expressway Will Be State’s First Solar-Powered E-Way

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote the use of solar energy in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government plans to transform the Bundelkhand Expressway into the state's first solar expressway. The government intends to establish solar power plants along the Bundelkhand Expressway under the PPP model, targeting the generation of 550 MW of solar power. For this initiative, the government has identified 1700 hectares of land on the Bundelkhand Expressway. Several prominent companies have shown interest in participating in this project.

Once completed, the project has the potential to illuminate one lakh houses connected to the expressway every day. The expected lifespan of this project is 25 years, with a payback period set at 10 to 12 years.

Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is currently busy giving shape to this project. The Due Diligence Study related to the project has been completed in addition to the Expression of Interest (EOI stage), which was completed in August 2023.

Besides, the RFP for the selection of developers for the project is also being finalized. The bidding process is likely to start soon. Eight leading solar power developers completed presentations in October 2023 which include Tusco Ltd., Torrent Power Ltd., Somaya Solar Solutions Pvt. Ltd., 3R Management Ltd., Avaada Energy Ltd., Atria Brindavan Power Ltd., Erisha E Mobility and Mahapreit.

The completion of the expressway project is expected to fulfil energy needs and serve as a foundation for e-mobility and development along the expressway in the future. The project will generate a significant amount of green energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to a decrease in the rate of climate change.

There will be an increase in energy sources, leading to economic growth in terms of enhanced open grid access. This initiative will also generate local employment opportunities. Moreover, the generated electricity can be used by nearby communities. Additionally, electric vehicle charging and other energy requirements will be fulfilled on the expressway.

Furthermore, developing the Bundelkhand Expressway as a solar expressway will bring substantial benefits to UPEIDA. The UPEIDA also has the potential to earn an income of four crore through lease rent. The sale of the generated energy could result in an annual profit of Rs 50 crore. Installing solar plants on the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Agra-Lucknow, and Gorakhpur Expressways could bring an annual benefit of six crore to UPEIDA in terms of energy consumption.

The Bundelkhand Expressway provides an excellent opportunity for the development of solar power plants. The primary reason is the easy availability of land in this region. Additionally, it is a dry region (arid area), and along with clear weather, it receives an average annual rainfall of approximately 800-900 mm. The Bundelkhand Expressway is also counted among the modern and well-equipped expressways.

This 296 km long highway with four lanes is divided into two parts as a main carriageway and a service lane. In the space between these two, a strip of land approximately 15 to 20 meters wide is currently vacant throughout the expressway, which is used to separate agricultural land and install fencing. Now there is a plan to cover this area with solar panels and with this, the entire expressway will be able to take an unprecedented step towards becoming an expressway equipped with solar energy.