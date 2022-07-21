The country’s second-largest carmaker - Hyundai, has recently unveiled the third-gen Tucson for the Indian market. The model was launched in foreign markets last year itself. However, it makes its Indian debut this year. The new-gen Hyundai Tucson features an all-new character with spruced-up styling inside-out, an extremely-long feature list, and updated platform. Besides, the 3rd-gen Tucson also comes with a host of safety features, including the level-2 ADAS tech as well, which offers multiple safety active safety aids. While the ready-to-launch third-gen Hyundai Tucson takes the stage as the first-ever Hyundai vehicle to boast ADAS tech, we will soon see the Creta following in its footsteps.

Hyundai’s best-seller - Creta, entered our market in its 2nd-gen rendition in the year 2020, and it is now due for a facelift. Thankfully, the facelifted model has been launched in select international markets with an advanced driver assistance system. Furthermore, the Creta will be highly inspired by the new-gen Tucson in terms of styling. It will sport an enormously-large radiator grille themed on Parametric Jewel baselines.

Around the rear, the changes will include a revised tailgate with a new design for tail lamps. This time around, the tail lamps won’t be connected to each other. Alongside, a set of new alloy wheels is expected for the side profile.

Coming to the ADAS tech, the Tucson comes equipped with features like adaptive cruise control, forward-collision alert, driver attention warning, lane-keeping assist, safe exit warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blindspot collision warning and more. A host of features from these will be filtered down to the smaller Creta in its facelifted form, making it a safer bet than its rivals.

Powertrain options, nevertheless, will remain unchanged on the forthcoming Hyundai Creta facelift. Currently, the SUV is on sale with a 1.5L NA petrol motor, 1.5L turbocharged diesel, and a 1.4L turbo-petrol. The Creta is retailed with multiple gearbox choices as well - 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, CVT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed iMT.