Hyundai Creta Facelift to get ADAS safety technology following Tucson's footsteps

With the arrival of the Hyundai Tucson as the company's first vehicle to boast of ADAS tech, it is pretty clear that the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will follow its footsteps with ADAS safety technology on board.

Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
  • New-gen Hyundai Tucson debuts with ADAS safety technology in India
  • These safety features will penetrate down to the upcoming Creta facelift
  • The Hyundai Creta facelift is likely to hit our market by the end of this year

The country’s second-largest carmaker - Hyundai, has recently unveiled the third-gen Tucson for the Indian market. The model was launched in foreign markets last year itself. However, it makes its Indian debut this year. The new-gen Hyundai Tucson features an all-new character with spruced-up styling inside-out, an extremely-long feature list, and updated platform. Besides, the 3rd-gen Tucson also comes with a host of safety features, including the level-2 ADAS tech as well, which offers multiple safety active safety aids. While the ready-to-launch third-gen Hyundai Tucson takes the stage as the first-ever Hyundai vehicle to boast ADAS tech, we will soon see the Creta following in its footsteps.

Hyundai’s best-seller - Creta, entered our market in its 2nd-gen rendition in the year 2020, and it is now due for a facelift. Thankfully, the facelifted model has been launched in select international markets with an advanced driver assistance system. Furthermore, the Creta will be highly inspired by the new-gen Tucson in terms of styling. It will sport an enormously-large radiator grille themed on Parametric Jewel baselines.

Around the rear, the changes will include a revised tailgate with a new design for tail lamps. This time around, the tail lamps won’t be connected to each other. Alongside, a set of new alloy wheels is expected for the side profile.

Coming to the ADAS tech, the Tucson comes equipped with features like adaptive cruise control, forward-collision alert, driver attention warning, lane-keeping assist, safe exit warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blindspot collision warning and more. A host of features from these will be filtered down to the smaller Creta in its facelifted form, making it a safer bet than its rivals.

Powertrain options, nevertheless, will remain unchanged on the forthcoming Hyundai Creta facelift. Currently, the SUV is on sale with a 1.5L NA petrol motor, 1.5L turbocharged diesel, and a 1.4L turbo-petrol. The Creta is retailed with multiple gearbox choices as well - 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, CVT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed iMT.

