Watch: Shocking Police Bodycam Footage Captures Fast & Furious-Style Accident, Video Goes Viral

With the rapid increase of automobiles across the globe, road accidents have become common too, with hundreds of people losing their lives in crashes on a daily basis all over the world. Road accidents can be caused due to various reasons, and speeding is one of the most common causes of a vehicle getting involved in a car crash. One such speeding vehicle met with an unfavourable ending, after it got tossed into the sky several feet above the ground. The whole incident was caught on a bodycam footage of a police officer, who was at the same spot, due to another accident.

As seen in the video shared widely on Twitter by various social media handle, a speeding car climbs at the top of a parked tow truck due to which it gets tossed into the sky, resulting in a severe crash. Incidentally, the truck was parked at one side of the road to carry another car that crashed in the same area, for which, police were present on the spot as well. The incident was recorded on one of the police officer's body cam.

A driver survived with serious injuries after hitting a tow truck ramp off a highway in Georgia. Police were on scene for another crash when bodycam video captured the moment. pic.twitter.com/VYZ9VfiSJk — CNN (@CNN) May 31, 2023

Further, the video reveals that the ramp of the tow truck was open, due to which the car climbed on the truck and due to the high speed, went into the sky several feet, before crashing on the road. As per reports, the driver survived with serious injuries. The incident is said to be from the state of Georgia in the United States.

The highway on which the incident occurred is a double lane highway and another car passed the truck comfortably, while the car in question climbed the truck. The black colour sedan toppled multiple times before coming to a halt. The police was on the other side of the highway. Multiple police cars can be seen parked on the other side of the road as well.

Luckily, no one else was injured in the incident, apart from the driver of the said car. This incident also reveals a major problem on the Indian highways. A lot of accidents occur due to illegally parked heavy vehicles on the road.

Roadside parked trucks are a major cause of road accidents across India. However, speeding is equally responsible in such a case as the reaction time reduces significantly if such a situation arises.