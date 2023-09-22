WRC-Inspired New Hyundai i20 N Line Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 10 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched its motorsport inspired premium hatchback, the new Hyundai i20 N Line. The new Hyundai i20 N Line draws its inspiration from WRC racing, and is priced at Rs 9,99,490 (ex-showroom) for the Manual N6 variant. The hatchback will be available only in 1.0-litre Turbo petrol engine option, with both MT and DCT gearbox options. Two variants, N6 and N8 are on offer, with top spec Hyundai i20 N Line priced at Rs 12,31,900 (ex-showroom).

The new Hyundai i20 N Line gets WRC inspired design with new LED headlamps, Signature LED DRLs, 16" Alloy wheels with N Branding and a redesigned front grille. The hatchback is available in a array of color options, including Abyss Black (New), Atlas White, Titan Gray, Thunder Blue, Starry Night, Atlas White with Abyss Black Roof, and Thunder Blue with Abyss Black Roof.

The new Hyundai i20 N Line is offered with black interiors with red inserts, leather seats with N logo, perforated leather wrapped gear shifter, 3 spoke leather wrapped steering wheel with N logo, and red ambient lights. It gets 35 standard safety features including 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, All Disc Brakes and Automatic Headlamps.

The new Hyundai i20 N Line also gets 60+ connected car features, 127 Embedded VR commands, 52 Hinglish voice commands, 7 Ambient Sounds of Nature, Over-the-Air updates for maps and infotainment, Multilanguage UI support accommodating 10 Regional and 2 International languages, and a C-Type charger.

The new Hyundai i20 N Line gets a Kappa 1.0L Turbo GDi petrol engine generating 120 PS (88.3 kW) of power and 172 Nm (17.5 kgm) of torque. The powertrain is mated to an all-new 6 Speed Manual Transmission and 7 Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) which is now available in both N6 and N8 trims.

Announcing the launch, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "The i20 brand across generations has consistently set the bar in the premium hatchback segment in the country. Sporty and breathtakingly stunning, the new Hyundai i20 N Line commands attention everywhere it goes with its WRC-inspired design.

Prioritizing safety as a cornerstone, the new Hyundai i20 N Line now gets a host of safety features as standard such as 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), 3-Point Seatbelts, and seatbelt reminder for all occupants. The new Hyundai i20 N Line, with its exciting athletic design and playful details, will surely set you apart in a crowd of lookalikes and will resonate profoundly with the ambitions of the young Indian buyers who wish to leave an indelible mark."