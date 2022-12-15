Yamuna Expressway speed limit decreased from TODAY, violators to get Rs 2000 challan

The speed limit of vehicles on Yamuna Expressway has been decreased to 80 kmph on December 15. The speed limit for vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway has been decreased as of Thursday in an effort to reduce traffic accidents brought on by hazy conditions and the cold weather. It is now possible to go at a maximum speed of 80 kilometres per hour, based on information provided by an officer. He stated that the top speed limit for light cars up to this point was 100 km/h. Additionally, the top speed restriction for large trucks has been lowered from 80 kph to 60 kph.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Yamuna Development Authority, Monika Rani said that road accidents increase due to fog in winter. Reduced visibility increases the risk of collision with speeding vehicles. In view of this, the Yamuna Authority has reduced the maximum speed limit of vehicles on the 165 km long Yamuna Expressway from Greater Noida to Agra. He said this system will be applicable from December 15 to February 15 next year.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport India launch soon? 127 BHP hatchback spotted testing sans camouflage: Watch

Authority's Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) informed that the traffic police will take action against vehicles violating the maximum speed limit. JK Sharma, manager of Jaypee Infratech, the company operating the expressway, said that necessary changes have been made in the software so that effective action can be taken against vehicles violating the maximum speed limit. Action will also be taken to make the drivers aware to prevent accidents on the expressway. Any violation of the speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway will have a challan of up to Rs 2,000.

Based on the data of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), 19 percent of accidents on the expressways are caused by speeding and fog. The move is expected to bring down these numbers.