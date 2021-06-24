2021 BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India –Check inside pics, price, specs and more

New Delhi: The 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift was launched in India on Thursday. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in one petrol (BMW 530i M Sport) and two diesel variants (BMW 530d M Sport and BMW 520d Luxury Line). The new BMW 5 Series is available in new exciting colours. Offered for the first time - Phytonic Blue metallic and Bernina Grey Amber effect. Other colours are Alpine White and Black (Non-metallic) & Mineral White, Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Glacier Silver, Bluestone (Metallic).

The 2021 BMW 5 Series is available at attractive introductory prices (ex-showroom) as follows –

BMW 530i M Sport: Rs 62.90 lakh

BMW 520d Luxury Line: Rs 63.90 lakh

BMW 530d M Sport: Rs 71.90 lakh

BMW 530i features the new perforated Sensatec trim with contrast stitching. BMW 520d features Natural Leather Dakota upholstery. BMW 530d features refined ‘Nappa’ leather upholstery with diamond stitching. Interior trims: BMW 530i offers new-M specific Aluminium Rhombicle Smoke trim and individual high gloss Satin Chrome. BMW 520d offers fine-wood trim with an exclusive pearl chrome finish. BMW 530d offers M specific Aluminium Rhombicle Smoke trim.

The exterior design of the new BMW 5 Series is equipped with new bold BMW kidney grille and new slimmer full-LED Adaptive headlights ensure a considerable visual impact from the front. Newly added BMW Laserlight (in M Sport variants) distributes light perfectly up to 650 meters, distinct wheel arches, brand-new L shape light graphic that emerges from the taillight in a three-dimensional form.

Interior of the new BMW 5 Series blends contemporary elegance with driver-focused cockpit design. Electrically adjustable Comfort Seats (530d) for driver and passenger provide perfect position. On the other hand, Sports Seats (530i) with leather covers, sports leather steering wheel and specific trim strips augment the sporty feel.

The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 530i generates maximum output of 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.1 seconds. The 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 520d develops maximum output of 190 hp and peak toque of 400 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.3 seconds. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of BMW 530d produces maximum output of 265 hp and peak torque of 620 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 5.7 seconds, making it the quickest car in executive sedan segment.

Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a bigger 12.3-inch Control Display.

