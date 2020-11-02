BMW X3 M mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle launched in India –Check price, specs

New Delhi: BMW India on Monday launched the first-ever M car by rolling out the mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) --BMW X3 M today.

The first-ever BMW X3 M is available in Donington Grey, Toronto Red, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire & Alpine White. The upholstery is available in Leather ‘Vernasca’ Design in Black & Oyster. The ex-showroom price of the BMW X3 M is Rs 99.90 lakh.

All online bookings done for the first-ever BMW X3 M before 31 December 2020 at shop.bmw.in will enjoy a special benefit - an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in collaboration with Isprava luxury villas, the company said.

On the exterior, BMW X3 boasts of long wheelbase, short overhangs, slightly hexagonal wheel arches, crisp lines & clean-cut surface contouring The all-new model sports a BMW kidney grille with black double bars. The signature M gills are integrated into the Air Breathers on the front flanks. The exterior mirrors’ special M design brings about a further reduction in aerodynamic drag. The standard equipment also includes 20-inch M light-alloy wheels.

BMW X3 is equipped with electrically adjustable sports seats with memory, Vernasca leather upholstery, ambient lighting, an M-specific instrument cluster & a restyled M selector lever, Panorama Sunroof, 40 20:40 split-folding rear backrest, enabling luggage capacity to be increased to a maximum of 1,600 litres.

Live TV

#mute

Under the hood, the BMW X3 has a newly developed six-cylinder in-line engine generating maximum output of 353 kW/480 hp from its 3.0-litre displacement, together with peak torque of 600 Nm (442 lb-ft), & goes from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h. The engine teams up with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic & uses the new M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

BMW X3 M is loaded front, side & head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including M Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Cruise Control with braking function along with Collision & Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function.

Also available as part of the standard package are Adaptive LED headlights, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, High Beam Assistant & Parking Assistant. M-specific display content can also be shown on the BMW Head-Up Display, projecting driving information onto the windscreen & into the driver’s immediate field of vision.

The BMW X3 M features a 12.3-inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel’s buttons, the voice control feature along-with the optional BMW Gesture Control.