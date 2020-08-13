Honda Amaze crosses 4 lakh cumulative sales milestone

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) on Thursday announced that its popular sedan Honda Amaze has cumulatively sold 4 lakh units since its first introduction in the country in 2013.

“The Amaze, now in its second-generation, is currently Honda’s largest selling model in India and enjoys a strong market position in its segment. The brand Amaze was conceptualized keeping in mind the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of Indian consumers,” the company said in a statement.

“The 4 lakh cumulative milestone for Amaze has been possible because of the love of our customers and support of our dealer partners which has helped Amaze to become a popular brand across markets. With 42% first time buyers opting for Amaze, we believe it’s a great choice as first car for customers which offers status of a much bigger sedan and great peace of mind with its lowest cost of maintenance to suit their budget,” Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said.

Honda Amaze offers bold design, sophisticated & spacious interiors, outstanding driving performance, advanced features, and safety technologies. The Honda Amaze is powered by BS-6 compliant 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine and 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine available in Manual and CVT versions for both fuel options.

The 1st Generation Honda Amaze was launched in India in April 2013 and sold 2.6 Lakh units till March 2018. In its 2nd Generation, Honda Amaze has so far sold 1.4 lakh units since its launch in May 2018.

Honda said, “Being a popular model across metros and non-metros, Tier 1 markets have contributed to almost 44% of the overall volumes while Tier 2 & 3 combined drive its 56% sales. With the growing popularity of automatic transmission models among customers, the share of automatics in Amaze has also increased from 9% in 1st Generation to more than 20% in 2nd Generation version.”

The 2nd Generation Amaze with best in class 3 years Unlimited Kms warranty.