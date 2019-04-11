close

Maruti ALTO K10 gets additional safety features, prices hiked

As part of these additional Safety features, ALTO K10 is now equipped with ABS with EBD, Driver Airbag, Reverse Parking Sensor, Speed Alert System, Driver and Co-Driver Seat belt Reminder.

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Thursday said its Alto K10 has been upgraded with additional safety features, thereby leading to increase in price of the hatchback effective from today (April 11).

“ALTO K10 is  now compliant to AIS-145 Safety Norms," MSI said in a BSE filing.

“This will  result in price increase in  all variants of Alto K  10 model. Depending on features introduced across variants, the Ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR region shall vary from Rs 3,65,843 to Rs 4,44,777 and in Rest oflndia from Rs 3,75,843 to Rs 4,54,777” MSI said.

