Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza compact SUV crosses 5.5 Lakh sales milestone

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said that Vitara Brezza has crossed 5.5 Lakh sales milestone within 4.5 years of its launch.

This is by far the fastest by any compact SUV, MSI said. Vitara Brezza was launched in early 2016.

The all-new Vitara Brezza was refreshed earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is now equipped with the robust and powerful 4 cylinder 1.5 Litre K-series BS6 petrol engine.

The new Vitara Brezza ozzes of bold SUV characters, dual-tone roof, striking new LED headlamp and DRLs are complemented with sporty interiors.

Also on the menu is an advanced automatic transmission that features Hill Hold Assist feature along with next generation Smart Hybrid technology. The dual battery system plays its part in the Vitara Brezza’s outstanding fuel efficiency of 18.76 km/l for automatic and 17.03km/l for the manual, Maruti said.

It also features idle stop-start & torque assist functions with regenerative brake energy. Additionally, the intuitive technology features have defined the success of the latest version of the Vitara Brezza.

Launched earlier this year, the all-new Vitara Brezza has already sold over 32,000 units within a short span of 6 months. It has emerged as one of the highest-selling compact SUVs in a segment which has traditionally been diesel driven, thus breaking the myth of diesel preference associated with SUVs.

Live TV

“Since its launch, Vitara Brezza has dominated the compact SUV segment. As a trendsetter, it clicked with the passion of the SUV buyer, with its bold design language, powerful performance and sporty character. It quickly went on to become the most awarded compact SUV as well as dominated the sales charts. With the introduction of the powerful 1.5L petrol engine along with numerous design updates, Vitara Brezza has further delighted the customers and cemented its pole position in the segment. This 5.5 lakh sales milestone of Vitara Brezza has been a marquee statement of our endeavour to consistently innovate and strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio in line with the current consumer preferences and market trends,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.