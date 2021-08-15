हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ola Electric

Ola S1 Electric Scooter launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, colours and more

Ola S1 Electric Scooter will come in 10 colour options and it will just take 6 hours to charge from a regular home socket.

Ola S1 Electric Scooter launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, colours and more

Ola Electric scooter has been launched in India and the first scooter will be called the S1. There will also be a higher variant of the scooter which will be known as Ola S1 Pro.

Ola S1 Electric Scooter will come in 10 colour options and it will just take 6 hours to charge from a regular home socket. In addition to that the electric scooter can be charged to  50 per cent in just 18 minutes through Ola fast chargers.

In terms of other features, Ola Electric Scooter S1 comes with Cruise control which will maintain the set speed be it uphill or downhill. It will also have reverse gear along with Hill Hold Assist (HSA) which basically keeps the scooter in place.

The Ola S1 Electric Scooter will be equipped with built-in speakers which can be used to play music along with phone calls too.

Besides that, the scooter will see a massive touch screen placed instead of an analogue instrument cluster. It will be powered by MoveOS and will have several display themes.

The Ola S1 Electric Scooter will be available at Rs 99,999 for the base variant. The Ola S1 Electric Scooter will also have a higher specification variant called the Ola S1 Pro and it has been priced at Rs 1,29,999.

