Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooter online sale postponed due to technical glitch: Check out new date and timings

New Delhi: Ola has postponed the online sale process of Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooter by a week as numerous customers faced technical difficulties in making the website while they were checking in for online purchases of the vehicles.

New Booking Date and Timings of Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooter

The purchase process has been delayed by a week and would commence from September 15. Customers looking to purchase the Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooter online can do it from 8 am on September 15. (Also read: From AI speech recognition to onboard sensors, here's looking at top digital features of the e-bike)

Customers need not worry regarding their reservation position in the purchase queue. "Your reservation and your position in the purchase queue remains unchanged, so if you reserved first, you will still be able to buy it first. Our delivery dates also remain unchanged," said Ola.

Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Wednesday issued a late night statement on Twitter. (Also read: Complete ex-showroom price list post state and Fame subsidy)

My message on the @OlaElectric purchase issues today. pic.twitter.com/vDVfwLqC7U — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 8, 2021

Here is the full Statement from Ola over Ola S1, S1 Pro sale delay

We had committed to start purchases today for our Ola S1 scooter. But unfortunately we have had many technical difficulties in making our website for purchases live today.

I want to apologise to all of you, who had to wait for several hours. The website was just not upto our expectations on quality. I know we disappointed you and I sincerely apologise to each of you for what was clearly a very frustrating experience.

We've built a completely digital purchase journey, including a fully digital loan process without any paperwork. We wanted to provide this first of its kind digital purchase journey and today we haven't been able to.

Getting you the right experience will take us another week. I want to let you know that we will now be starting our purchase on 15th September, 8am. Your reservation and your position in the purchase queue remains unchanged, so if you reserved first, you will still be able to buy it first. Our delivery dates also remain unchanged.

We have been very fortunate and truly humbled to receive love and support from millions of Indians like you. Thank you. I, and everyone at Ola is fully committed to bringing the electric revolution together with you.

Sincerely,

Bhavish

The company had last month launched the Ola electric scooter in two variants -- S1 and S1 Pro -- at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).

It had announced that the scooter would be available for purchase from September 8 and the actual deliveries would start in October.

Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters in July for Rs 499 and had received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours.

The Ola S1 comes with a range of 181 km, a top speed of 115 km per hour and can be fully charged in less than 40 minutes with a fast charger, and around six hours with the portable charger that will come with the scooter and can be installed at homes.

The scooter comes with various features like reverse mode, hill hold function, driving modes and cruise control and takes less than 3 seconds to cross 0-40 km per hour. It comes with keyless lock and unlock system and safety features like an anti-theft alert system and geo-fencing.

The scooter comes in 10 colours with in-house development 8.5 KW motor and 3.97 kWh battery packs. Ola is setting up a manufacturing plant, spread across 500 acres, in Tamil Nadu.