हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Piaggio

Piaggio Vehicles inaugurates Tamil Nadu’s first-of-its-kind exclusive EV dealership in Chennai

Piaggio's Indian subsidiary has set up its first EV outlet in Chennai. 

Piaggio Vehicles inaugurates Tamil Nadu’s first-of-its-kind exclusive EV dealership in Chennai
Representational Image

New Delhi: Italy-headquartered Piaggio Group's Indian subsidiary Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd has set up its first EV showroom in Chennai, which is first-of-its kind facility in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Saturday.

Inaugurated by Minister for Medical and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu, M A Subramanium, the experience centre (EV showroom) will allow customers to access Piaggio's entire range of electric vehicles, the company said.

"We are happy to open our first EV exclusive showroom in Tamil Nadu at Chennai. Chennai being a big metro and a major business hub, inter-city transportation business is one of the major economic drivers," said Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd.

After Chennai, the company further looks to expand its EV presence in various other markets in Tamil Nadu, Nair added.

Piaggio had recently launched their FX range (fixed battery) of EVs in both cargo and passenger segments.

These new products will be available at the new Chennai outlet, it said.

"With the TN government's focus on eco-friendly technologies, EV vehicles are going to be of extreme importance in the future. Our EV policy is drawn in order to facilitate multi-fold increase in production and infrastructure development of electric vehicles," said Subramanium at the launch.

Piaggio's new range of electric vehicles will definitely help in increasing the earnability due to its low cost of operation superior range, Nair said. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with 120Hz display launched: Price, specs, features

"We are offering unique service solutions like class leading warranty and free maintenance package to ensure confidence and peace of mind for our customers while shifting to EV technology," Nair added. Also Read: Alert! THIS Android malware steals banking data; Here’s how to remain safe

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PiaggioElectric vehiclesMake in India
Next
Story

Proud moment for India! World’s highest electric vehicle charging station inaugurated in Spiti

Must Watch

PT5M38S

CM Channi to hold press conference after Cabinet meeting