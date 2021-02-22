Tata Safari 2021 with a powerful 2.0 litre turbocharged Kyrotech engine launched in India

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Monday launched its premium flagship SUV – the all-new Safari. The Tata Safari 2021 boasta of an arresting design, unparalleled versatility, plush and comfortable interiors, and powerful performance.

The new Tata Safari is available for purchase at all Tata Motors dealership at a starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the 6/7 seater.

Tata Motors also unveiled the ‘Adventure’ persona of the Safari with an expressive and rugged look offering more options for customers to select the SUV that best matches their personality. The Adventure persona will be available in a Tropical Mist colour, inspired by the rich and diverse flora present across the vibrant landscapes of our country.

With a powerful 2.0 litre turbocharged Kyrotech engine and its 2741 wheelbase, the Safari will come with signature Oyster White Interiors paired with the Ashwood finish dashboard, a majestic panoramic sunroof – the widest and best-in-segment panoramic sunroof, along with 6 and 7-seater options, which will come with an 8.8-inch floating island infotainment system.

As with all Tata Motors products, the Safari consists of a variety of safety features such as all disc brakes, electronic parking brake and an advanced ESP with 14 functionalities. Coupled with the Boss Mode providing enhanced ride comfort, the Safari sure does give the executive customers a living room style ride experience. Furthermore, the vehicle will be available in additional colour options of Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist and Orcus White along with the signature Royal Blue.

The newly introduced ‘Adventure’ persona will come with R18 black tinted charcoal grey machined alloys and an all piano black finish in its grille, roof rails inserts, outer door handles along with a Safari mascot placement on the bonnet. On the interiors, the ‘Adventure’ persona looks plush with signature earthy brown interiors, dark chrome interior accents on air vents, knob, switches, inner door handle and instrument cluster along with a piano black interior pack on steering wheel, grab handles, floor console frame and IP mid pad finisher. The all-new Safari will be available in nine variants, starting from XE and going up to the XZA+.

In its new avatar, the Safari takes forward the brand’s rich legacy by combining Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, the architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover – the gold standard of SUVs worldwide. The OMEGARC, architecture has already proven its mettle with the success of the Harrier.

SUVs is the fastest growing passenger vehicle segment in the country and the new Safari will accelerate the momentum gained by the company’s consistently growing SUV sales which have resulted in a growth of 20% YTD when compared to the same period last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.