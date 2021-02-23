हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Triumph motorcycles

Triumph to unveil six 2021 Bonneville motorcycles, set to hit Indian market in upcoming months

In a teaser video shared recently by Triumph, it was revealed that the new motorcycles will get a host of updates, especially in terms of cosmetic upgrades. The 2021 Bonneville range may not appear very different from the existing line-up as it retains the usual classic style, but some minor changes can be expected.

Credit: YouTube (Triumph Motorcylces)

New Delhi: Uk-based auto major Triumph Motorcycles is set to unveil six updated offerings in its 2021 Bonneville range on Tuesday (February 23).

The six motorcycles which are getting updated are the Street Twin, T100, T120, Speedmaster, Bobber, and the Speed Twin.

In a teaser video shared recently by Triumph, it was revealed that the new motorcycles will get a host of updates, especially in terms of cosmetic upgrades.

The 2021 Bonneville range may not appear very different from the existing line-up as it retains the usual classic style, but some minor changes can be expected.

The new models will come in new colors and have slightly different body graphics. The instrument console is also likely to be upgraded. However, so far there is no information on any mechanical changes. 

The bikes will meet Euro 5 emission norms but it is too early to say how it would affect the power and performance.

The updated Bonneville bikes are expected to enter the Indian market in the months following the global launch.

Earlier this year, Triumph Motorcycles had launched the new Speed Triple 1200 RS in India with a starting price of Rs 16.95 lakh.

