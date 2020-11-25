Triumph Trident 660 bookings open: Check pre-booking price, EMI options and more

New Delhi: British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles has commenced bookings for its upcoming motorcycle Trident 660 across its dealerships in India.

The 660cc roadster motorcycle can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 50,000. The company is also offering a special finance scheme wherein customers can bring home the new model at an EMI of Rs 9,999. However this offer is valid for a limited period only.

The newest addition to Trident's roadster line-up in the country is equipped with Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder engine. The 660cc bike produces a maximum power of 81 PS / 80 bhp (60 kW) @ 10,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 64 Nm @ 6,250 rpm. It has Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control and a stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer, 6 speed gearbox.

The bike has 2 riding modes (road and rain), Nissin brake calipers with ABS, Multi-functional instruments with TFT display and All LED lighting, with self-cancelling indicators.

"The Triumph Trident 660 marks the beginning of a new chapter for us as we venture into the premium middleweight roadster segment," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said.

"With the Trident, we look forward to tapping a younger generation of riders in the Triumph family and the special finance scheme is just one step in making their buying journey easier," Farooq said.