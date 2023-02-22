topStoriesenglish2575907
Air India Delhi-Newark Flight Diverted to Stockholm After Oil Leak from Engine

One of the engines of the Boeing 777-300ER suffered an oil leak from one of the engines while the aircraft was on its journey from Newark to Delhi, reports PTI.

An oil leak in one of the engines caused an Air India aircraft on Wednesday from Newark to Delhi to be diverted to Stockholm, according to a senior official. The flight, which was carried out using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines, according to the top DGCA official. The official continued, "After the engine was shut down due to the oil leak, the flight successfully landed in Stockholm. 

During the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two, the official said, adding that the inspection is in progress. An airline official said the flight en route from Newark in the US was diverted to Stockholm in Sweden due to a technical issue.

In a similar incident on Monday, an Air India flight from New York (JFK Airport) to Delhi (IGIA) was diverted to London Heathrow airport due to a medical emergency. Flight AI-102 carried out by Boeing 777-300ER, landed at Heathrow Airport, where the ground staff was prepared to provide emergency assistance to the passenger in need. After

