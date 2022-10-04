Air India introduces NEW MENU in domestic flights, offers Gourmet meals, trendy appetizers and much more!

Travelling via Air India? Here’s some good news for you air passengers! To make air travel more comfortable, Tata-owned Air India has introduced a new in-flight menu on its domestic air routes amid the onset of the festive season. The new in-flight menu, featuring an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetizers, and decadent desserts, showcases India's locally sourced culinary influence, the airline stated in a release. The menu was introduced on October 1. Further, Air India surprised a passenger travelling onboard by offering him a ‘special Navratri in-flight meal.’ He took to Twitter to thank the airline.

“I asked if they serve Navratri food on @airindiain flight, for my surprise they had a full-fledged Navratri alt, loved the way a woke sitting next, who ordered chicken meal, was cribbing looking at my lavish Navratri special Bhoj! Thank you @TataCompanies thank you #AirIndia,” read the tweet of the passenger.

Air India then replied to his tweet stating how little gestures like these make their day. “Dear Mr. Chaturvedi, we’re glad to know that you loved our in-flight meal and the services provided by our team. Words like these bring smile on our face and make our day. We look forward to having many more flights together!” read the tweet of Air India.

Since being taken over by the Tatas in January this year, the loss-making airline has been making efforts to revamp services, expand its fleet and increase its overall market share in the fast-growing domestic aviation space.

"The new menu choices have been curated to ensure that the flyers enjoy a gourmet meal with an emphasis on health and well-being...We are excited to roll out this new menu on domestic routes, and are hard at work preparing a revamp of the international menu as well," Sandeep Verma, Head of Inflight Services at Air India, said.

Last month, Air India unveiled 'Vihaan.AI', a comprehensive transformation plan with a detailed road map for the next five years under which the airline aims to have a domestic market share of 30 percent and significantly strengthen its international operations.

Meanwhile, Vistara -- a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines -- has started offering live television channels on its Dreamliner aircraft from October 1.

