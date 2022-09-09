Air India starts direct flights between Doha-India ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Air India has announced the addition of 20 new weekly flights to Qatar from major Indian cities. The increased capacity will cater to the anticipated surge in demand surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, scheduled for November and December 2022. During this time, the flights, which will begin on October 30, will connect Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai with Qatar's capital, Doha. There will be thirteen flights per week from Mumbai, four from Hyderabad, and three from Chennai. These flights will supplement the existing daily flights from Delhi to Doha.

The additional connectivity to Qatar follows Air India`s increase of 14 new flights on its domestic network last month. These additional 14 flights included two new frequencies on each of the Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, and Mumbai-Chennai routes, as well as one new frequency on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route. The strengthening of network connectivity is being enabled as more aircraft return to service.

Commenting on the introduction of new flights for Qatar, Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said: "Bringing in the football extravaganza in this part of the world, Air India aims to provide strong connectivity between India and Qatar. Football fans across India are excited to be in stadiums in Qatar where the world`s best football talent will be competing with each other."

"Our flight schedule has been planned to make the entire travel experience convenient and seamless. Over the past few months, we have been working closely with our partners to return aircraft to service, which has resulted in these additional flights. Air India hopes to continue to provide world-class flying experience for landmark sporting events in the future as well," he added.

