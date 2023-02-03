Air India Strengthens International Network, Resumes Delhi-Milan Direct Flight Services

Tata group-operated carrier Air India on Thursday said it has resumed its non-stop flight services to Milan from New Delhi from February 1 onwards. These services were discontinued in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The commencement of the Milan flight, along with Air India's already announced flights to Vienna and Copenhagen from New Delhi, will strengthen the airline's footprint significantly in Europe, the airline said in a statement.

In late November, Air India said it will operate three flights per week to Vienna and Copenhagen from New Delhi from February 18 and March 1, 2023, respectively.

Recently, Air India signed a contract for the supply of more than 495 planes and engine providers with Boeing and other businesses. This will assist the airline company in growing its business and enhancing services on current routes.

If the order is carried out, Air India will be able to compete directly with other international carriers. The airline company is working very hard to repair its damaged reputation now that Tata owns it. Additionally, Air India has started flying more than 15 aircraft that were previously grounded for lack of funds and spares.

Earlier, Air India said that it would utilise Coruson, an enterprise cloud software programme from UK-based Ideagen, to help improve safety management and make it easier for in-flight issues to be reported in real-time.

The revelation from the airline operated by the Tata group also comes in the wake of at least three instances of disorderly passenger behaviour on two overseas flights last year, for which the aviation regulator DGCA had fined the carrier for some reporting errors. According to a release from Air India, Coruson, the safety data software tool, would be accessible online as of May 1, 2023, and it will enable real-time reporting of in-flight accidents.

