Akasa Air commences flight operations on Lucknow-Mumbai, Bengaluru route

Akasa Air has added the 11th location in its network with the commencement of the first flight from Lucknow. India's newest airline, marked the company's arrival into Uttar Pradesh with this flight. Starting today, Akasa Air will operate daily flights between Lucknow and Mumbai and Bengaluru. At 1100 IST, the first flight between Lucknow and Mumbai departed from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. In the presence of Akasa Air's founder and CEO, Vinay Dube, and his crew, the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath-ji, celebrated the airline's entry into the state.

Commenting on the commencement of the first flight from the state, the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath-ji, stated, “Uttar Pradesh is one of the leading states in domestic tourism and tourist movement in India. Our state is transforming into the most preferred investment destination in India and, therefore, enabling new growth trajectories for shaping the vision of a new India. Witnessing India’s newest airline, Akasa Air, starting operations in Uttar Pradesh early in their journey reaffirms my faith in the potential of the state in generating employment and ensuring economic prosperity for our country.”

Commenting on the commencement of the maiden flight from Lucknow, Vinay Dube, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, of Akasa Air, said, “We are thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath-ji for his support on this momentous occasion as we successfully launch our inaugural flight from Lucknow, the 11th city in our fast-growing network. Lucknow is renowned for its rich culture, architecture, and cuisine while being a popular tourist destination, established textile, and an emerging automobile hub. We believe, with the important work being done by the Honourable Minister to further boost tourism in the state, Lucknow will surely become an important part of our plans while we start today with connecting this key state capital with Mumbai and Bengaluru”.

Recently Akasa Air also announced Goa as the 12th destination on its network, with three daily flights scheduled on the Goa - Bengaluru route and two on the Goa - Mumbai route in January 2023. The newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport (Mopa) will facilitate the airline’s operations in the state.

Since its launch in August this year, Akasa Air has been progressively scaling up its operations and, by December end expects to cross over 500 weekly flights on a total of 18 routes across 12 cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, and Goa.