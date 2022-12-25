Qatar Airways denies woman boarding on flight for being ‘too fat’, Here’s what happened next

Qatar Airways landed in trouble after a Brazilian model/influencer was denied boarding the airline's plane because of her weight. Following the incident, the influencer took to Instagram to describe her plight and details of the incident to her 1.68 lakh followers on the social media platform. The incident occurred when she got to the airport to board her flight from Beirut to Doha on November 22. However, her plans changed after the airline staff denied her boarding the plane because she was "too fat".

In her Instagram post, she said that in order to fit in the aircraft's larger seats, she was forced to spend $3,000 for a first-class ticket instead of receiving a refund for the $947 she had paid for an economy seat. In the video uploaded on the social media platform, she can be heard saying, "They are denying my right to travel... Help! They won't let me, board because I'm fat. (English translation)"

She added, "What a terrible shame it is that a company like Qatar would permit such human discrimination! I'm fat, but I'm just like everyone else!"

According to News.com.au, Judge Renata Martins de Carvalho ruled in her favour on December 20 and ordered Qatar Airways to pay for counselling to assist her in coping with the stress the incident produced. The court approved "weekly therapy sessions" that would cost 400 reais (Rs 6,389) apiece for at least a year, for a total of 19,200 reais, as part of the course of treatment (Rs 3,07,018).

Clarifying its stand on the incident, Qatar Airways said in a statement, "Qatar Airways treats all passengers with respect and dignity and in line with industry practices and similar to most airlines. Anyone who impedes upon the space of a fellow traveller and cannot secure their seatbelt or lower their armrests may be required to purchase an additional seat both as a safety precaution and for the comfort and safety of all passengers."

Qatar Airways further stated that Juliana was extremely hostile and confrontational with the check-in officials at Beirut Airport. As a result of her behaviour alarming both staff and guests, airport security was requested to intervene.