FAA grounds all flights across the US due to a glitch in NOTAM system failure

The US faces major flight disruptions as due to a significant computer system failure on Wednesday; the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US aviation regulator, over 400 flights across the country were left stranded. Media reports state that domestic, international, and transatlantic flights were significantly impacted. According to a senior DGCA official, all Indian airports are operating normally, and there is currently no impact on flights from India to the US due to a system error with the US Federal Aviation Administration.

However, as of now, India-US flights do not have any impact due to a glitch in the computer system of the US regulatory body, FAA. The organisation has tweeted, "The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.

"The Federal Aviation Administration stated that it is `experiencing an outage that is impeding the update of Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMs)` and that `all flights are unable to be released at this time` due to the enormous glitch that caused flight delays.

Notably, the US Federal Aviation Administration`s (FAA) system that alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures.

Moreover, the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), a part of the Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control system located in Warrenton, Virginia, also issued an advisory that the United States NOTAM system failed, and since then, no new amendments have been processed.

"The United States NOTAM system failed at 2028Z. Since then, no new NOTAMs or amendments have been processed. Technicians are currently working to restore the sys,tem and there is no estimate for restoration or service at this time," the ATCSCC advisory read.

