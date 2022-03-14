Aviation Minister flags off daily Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight under RCS-UDAN

On March 13, the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually inaugurated the FlyBig Airlines` Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight. "Today, we have connected Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra and Hyderabad. Apart from big cities, Indore needs to be connected with other smaller cities,” said Scindia.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the launch event. Indore and Gondia share old relationships and it is our responsibility to bring these cities closer. So, this is the beginning. According to Scindia, Indore is now connected with a total of 21 cities; earlier it was 12.

"In the coming days, we are planning for smaller planes and helicopters to connect each city across the country till the last mile," he added.

Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight services will be run under UDAN RCS (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik- Regional Connectivity Scheme) with a reasonable fare, the FlyBig Airlines` CEO earlier said. The Civil Aviation Minister informed that from March 27 onwards, the government would be removing the restrictions on global connectivity while domestic restrictions were removed on October 18, 2021.

Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silavat, MPs Shankar Lalwani and Sumitra Mahajan were also present at the launch event.

(With inputs from ANI)

