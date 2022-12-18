Bengaluru family accuses Air India of refusing to allow pet ‘Fluffy’ on flight, check airline's REPLY

A Bengaluru-based family has accused Air India airlines of not allowing their pet dog onboard. The series of incidents began with the family planning a trip with the airlines. However, things went south for the family of three after an Air India pilot refused to board their pet poodle on the flight. The family claims the refusal of the pilot came despite the fact that the pet had cleared all the qualifications before the flight and had a boarding pass issued in the pet Fluffy's name. After the incident, Sachin Shenoy shared the details of the incident in a video.

The family had planned a 12-day trip and was supposed to travel from Bengaluru to Delhi and then to Amritsar on an Air India flight. Sharing his grievance on Twitter, Sachin said, "We were in constant touch with Air India regarding flying their pet dog, Fluffy, with them, as per the rules and procedures laid down by the airlines."

He further added that their pet dog weighed under 5 kgs with the bag and, based on the airlines' rules, was fit to fly in the cabin. They also mentioned that they waited with the pet at the airport for over four hours without creating a fuss. In the meantime, their poodle was petted by nearly 250 people at the airport.

However, "The pilot, Captain Chopra, denied entry to us, or that is what was told to us," he further mentions. He also said that it appeared the flight was overbooked. "We were told that you can leave your pet and go...It is as good as leaving your kid and flying," he added in the video. He also said that he has now suffered major losses because of all the pre-bookings he had.

Taking note of the incident, Air India responded to the video by saying, "Sir, we love our furry friends as much as you do. Our Bengaluru Airport team had extended all support to ensure your Fluffy could fly with us on board." They added, "However, the Commander of the flight was not fully satisfied with the cage and muzzle of the pet, which is why he could not allow it to be carried in the cabin."

Shenoy replied to the statement saying, "This is false information, if this was the case your team would not have given her a boarding pass. We went through all the verification of the qualification of Fluffy"s travel eligibility and fitness 4 hours before the flight. Please stop pedalling white lies."

In another tweet, the airline said, "Our laid-down Policy for the Carriage of Pets on Domestic Flights clearly mentions that "pet carriage is subject to the approval of the commander of the flight."

As an additional "goodwill gesture," Air India extended a revalidation offer to the family and requested that they take it. The Tata-owned airline said, "However, as a goodwill gesture, we are offering you a revalidation of your tickets for the entire journey tomorrow. Kindly accept our humble offer, as we would love Fluffy to fly with us."