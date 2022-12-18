SpiceJet pilot takes internet by storm with poetic inflight announcement- Watch viral video

The inflight announcements made by pilots before the flight are often dull. These announcements may, at times, add to the anxiety of being 36,000 feet in the air of those scared of travelling in aeroplanes. However, many pilots use the same announcement to make the flight easier for passengers on board. For the same reason, SpiceJet's pilot's inflight announcement has now gotten the internet's attention. The pilot now commands the internet's attention because of his entertaining and poetic inflight announcement.

The captain of a SpiceJet flight going from Delhi to Srinagar has got the passengers onboard, and social media listening to him. The announcement, brimming with rhymes, was taped by one of the passengers, and now the video is going viral on the internet. The video uploaded by a social media user going by the name Eepsita on Twitter has now got over 102k views and continues to get more.

The person gave the details of the incident in her tweet and said, "In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing!"

In the video, the pilot can be heard sharing the details of the flight in a rather quirky manner with rhyming sentences. Meanwhile, the passengers hearing the announcement can be heard chuckling.

Multiple social media users reacted to the video, appreciating the captain, while others shared their similar experiences. One of the social media users said, "Think it’s the captain. I have heard a few very creative captains over the last few months who try to make these otherwise boring announcements interesting across different airlines." While other user said, "Awesome innovative announcement."

After the post went viral on the internet, SpiceJet acknowledged the post and commented on it, saying, "Glad you liked it, Eepsita. Please DM us your PNR so we may share your words with our Captain. Stay #RedHotSpicy."