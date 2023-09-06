Delta Airlines flight operating between Atlanta and Barcelona was forced to return to its origin airport due to a passenger suffering from diarrhea, as per the New York Post's report. The data shared on the flight tracking website, Flightradar24 shows that the flight made an emergency landing at the origin airport after two hours of starting its journey from Atlanta, Georgia to Barcelona, Spain. Talking about the issue, the pilot described the situation as a "biohazard issue" to the air traffic controller.

In an audio clip shared on X, the pilot can be heard saying, "This is a biohazard issue. We've had a passenger who's had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta." However, the passenger who suffered from the gastronomical issue has not been identified yet.

Following the incident, all the passengers and crew were moved to another flight. Passengers were able to board the same aircraft for their flight to Barcelona after the plane made a thorough cleaning stop in Atlanta. According to Flightradar24, this delay caused the flight to depart eight hours later than expected. Uncertainty surrounds whether the gastrointestinal-related passenger was there when the plane landed in Spain.

A ''medical incident'' on the flight, which led to the emergency landing and subsequent cleaning, was confirmed by Delta officials. They did not, however, go into great depth about the incident's medical cause.

Fox 5 quotes Delta Airlines saying, "Delta flight 194 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue. Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans."