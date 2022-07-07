Rakesh Jhunjuwala-backed start-up Akasa Air has received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and is ready to begin its flight operations by this month. The new airline received its first Boeing aircraft a few days ago and at the time announced its flight operations will begin soon. Now, since the new airline has received its operator certificate they are all set to begin their flight operations. The news of receiving the AOC was also shared by the airline's official Twitter handle.

In the tweet, the airline said, "We are pleased to announce the receipt of our Air Operator Certificate (AOC). This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations."

The airline recently welcomed 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for the first time at the Indira Gandhi International airport. With the launch of the services, Akasa Air will contribute to the Indian aviation sector's success in 2022. Akasa Air ordered 72 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, with the first 18 scheduled to arrive in March 2023 and the remaining 54 scheduled to arrive during the ensuing four years.

At the time of the aircraft's arrival, the airline claimed that it will provide improved passenger service, high dispatch reliability, and the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle aircraft.

The airline unveiled the first look of its airline crew uniform a few days ago, becoming the first Indian airline to introduce custom trousers, jackets, and sneakers for its in-flight crew. According to the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline, the uniform is inspired by the company's core values of employee centricity and sustainability. The fabric for the trouser and jacket has been specially designed for Akasa Air, using recycled polyester fabric made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste. The uniform fit focuses on providing the most stretch possible to ensure employees' comfort during their hectic flight schedules.

