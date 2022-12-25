Christmas 2022: Video of Emirates Airline plane being pulled by Santa's Reindeers goes VIRAL

The world has been decorated with bright lights and is all merry with the beginning of Christmas celebrations. However, the celebrations and everything else about Christmas are incomplete without Santa Claus in it. Celebrating Christmas and incorporating the concept of Santa in it, Emirates airlines posted a video on Instagram showing one of its planes converted into Santa's sleigh with the reindeer pulling the plane from the runway into the sky. The festive video shared by the airline has gone viral on Instagram.

The video shows an Emirates aircraft with a Santa cap right on its front end with a bunch of reindeers pulling the plane on a runway. Later on, the same as in Santa's story, the reindeer capable of flying pull the plane into the sky and hence begins the flight to "deliver gifts". Moreover, this is not the first time Emirates Airlines has participated in the celebration of a festival. The airline actively celebrates festivals and sometimes even brings offers to boost their consumer base.

The viral video was shared by Emirates Airlines' official Instagram handle and has not got over 11 million views on the social media platform. The video was shared with the caption saying, "Captain Claus, requesting permission to take off." The airline then added, "Merry Christmas from Emirates." Besides the massive amount of views, the video has piled up over 500,000 likes.

Besides, the viral video has triggered a wave of reactions, with social media users wishing the airline a merry Christmas and appreciating the creativity. One of the social media users commented, "Every holiday movie that has flying reindeer, I'm a fan! This is over the top! Thanks for the creativity." While one other user said, "A mind-blowing idea and implementation." While one other user said, " this is how Santa really comes to town." One of the users said, "Merry Christmas! This is amazing."