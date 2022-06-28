The Delhi airport began testing a full-body scanner on Terminal 2 that can find objects on travellers without the need for a pat-down search. As part of the study, the authorities placed the scanners at the airport. It should be noted that India's aviation security regulator BCAS ordered the installation of body scanners by March 2020 at 84 hypersensitive and sensitive airports, including the Delhi airport, to replace the current door frame metal detectors, hand-held scanners, and pat-down passenger searches for metallic objects.

"Full-body scanners can detect non-metal objects, which are hard to detect with the conventional door frame metal detector," Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

"The trials would be conducted on a real-time basis, i.E. Passengers would have to pass through it during their security check before moving to the security hold area," the statement said.

The trials of a full-body scanner at the Delhi airport would be carried out for a period of 45 to 60 days, the statement said. "During this period, feedback of all the stakeholders, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the airport operator DIAL, and passengers -would be taken, examined, and evaluated," it said.

Upon completion of trials, the findings would be shared with regulatory bodies for evaluation, and the further course of action would be decided accordingly, it mentioned.