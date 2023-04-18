Delhi Airport: Police Arrests Man For False Bomb Claim, Was Agitated With Security Check

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for making a false bomb claim at the Delhi International Airport during an SLPC security check. As reported by the IANS, the man, who was about to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport onboard a Go First flight became extremely agitated during the security check, to the point where he informed the airline staff that there was a bomb in his bag. The incident took place on April 11 when the man, identified as Shiv, was to take a Go First flight (G8-157) to Bagdogra, West Bengal.

As per the report, the man was waiting to board a bus that takes the passengers to the aircrafts, where aerobridge is not available, mostly through Terminal 1 or Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport. As per BCAS, a Secondary Ladder Point Security (SLPC) is to be performed by airlines for additional security measures. The man was asked by the Go First ground staff for the SLPC check of his hand baggage.

According to a complaint lodged by the airline staff, when he was asked to open his bag for a mandatory secondary ladder point check, Shiv got agitated and told them that there was a bomb inside his bag. The airline staff then followed standard procedure and disallowed Shiv from boarding the plane.



"The airline staff asked the passenger politely if he was carrying any prohibited items, but he became even more agitated and claimed that there was a bomb in his bag," read the FIR. The CISF staff was informed and when they approached the passenger, he allegedly continued to create a disturbance and even threatened the airline staff with termination.



"The passenger was then offloaded along with his checked-in baggage and he was escorted to the local police station," the complaint read. The police then registered a case against the accused passenger and initiated a probe into the incident.