'Reach 3.5 hours early...' IndigGo issues advisory to flyers amid congestion at Delhi International Airport

Amidst reports of high congestion at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3, IndiGo airline has issued an advisory to the travellers. IndiGo, the largest air carrier in India has requested travellers to reach at least 3.5 hours early at the airport while taking a Domestic Flight. IndiGo has also requested passengers to enter the terminal through Gate 5 and 6 at the airport for easy security clearance. Many passengers have shared horror stories of getting stuck at long queues, while some also complained of missing flights due to delay in check in procedures.

The airline has also asked the passengers to carry only one piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kg for a smooth security check.The Delhi airports are experiencing high footfalls and the check-in and boarding time are expected to be longer than usual.

On the weekend, a host of flyers saw never-ending queues, resulting in long waiting hours at the Delhi airport on Sunday. Agitated by the same, passengers took it to social media platforms, and they shared pictures of the airport’s condition as a passenger flocked. In response to a tweet by a passenger, Delhi airport said that it has deployed officials on the ground to assist the passengers and minimise any inconvenience. Passengers also shared their thoughts on a new terminal’s requirement at the Delhi airport.

"Please be assured that passenger experience is paramount for us and we always strive to enhance our flyers experience. Also, we have duly noted the remarks and have shared it with the concerned agency. Further, you may also share your direct feedback with CISF headquarters...," Delhi airport said in the tweet.

Amid long queues and waiting periods for passengers at the airport, civil aviation ministry officials on Saturday said an action plan was being implemented to address the congestion, including reducing the number of peak hour departures to 14.

IGIA, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights as well as some domestic services operate from T3. On average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily. However, it still offers a lot of challenges to flyers, in terms of waiting time. To reduce it, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has drawn a four-point method as an immediate remedy for this concern.

The government will reduce peak-hour departures to just 14, while an increase in the number of x-rays is also advised. Moreover, an AI-based passenger tracking system is to be installed at the airport, along with a reduction in reserved lounges.

