Flying to India from abroad? Check latest govt guidelines for international flights

Air travel has increased at a rapid pace since India opened its international borders after the Covid-19 pandemic. The Government of India has been updating rules, and guidelines and implementing precautionary measures as per needs and requirements. Recently, the Indian government updated the travel guidelines for international arrivals in India keeping into consideration all the necessary precautions that should be followed as soon as passengers land in India. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revised the guidelines a few days back, and if you are flying to India from abroad, then you should follow the below-mentioned guidelines to avoid any trouble at the airport.

Points to keep in mind before travelling

1) All travellers should have the below-mentioned documents and tests:

a. Submit complete and factual information in self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration) before the scheduled travel, including the last 14 days' travel details.

b. Submit details of negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report (The test should have been conducted within 72 hrs before undertaking the journey) or Submit details of the full primary vaccination schedule of Covid-19 vaccination.

c. Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise.

2) Passengers should also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority any post arrival requirement to undergo home/institutional quarantine/ self-health monitoring, as warranted.

Steps to be followed before boarding

1) Do’s and Don'ts shall be provided along with tickets to the travellers by the airlines/agencies concerned.

2) Airlines allow boarding by only those passengers who have filled in all the information in the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal and submitted details of the negative RT-PCR test report or completed Covid -19 vaccination.

3) At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after the thermal screening.

4) All passengers shall be advised to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

Steps to follow on arrival

1) De-boarding should be done to ensure physical distancing.

2) Thermal screening would be carried out in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the airport. The self-declaration form filled online shall be shown to the airport health staff.

3) The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.

4) The following protocol post arrival shall also be followed:

a. A subsection (2 percent of the total passengers in the flight) shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival.

b. Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). They will submit the samples and shall be allowed to leave the airport.

c. If such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network.

d. They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol. All travellers will self-monitor their health for the next 14 days of arrival.

5) If travellers under self-health monitoring develop signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid 19, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call the National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number.