trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659848
NewsAviation
G20 SUMMIT

G20 Summit: 10 Delhi-Bound Flights From Patna Cancelled

The flights of Air India, Vistara, and other airlines scheduled for Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport were cancelled because of G20 Summit's schedule.

Last Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 12:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

G20 Summit: 10 Delhi-Bound Flights From Patna Cancelled Image for representation

Keeping in view the G20 Summit, as many as 10 flights from Patna to Delhi have been cancelled by the Airports Authority of India. Among them, Air India AI 415, 416 were cancelled on Friday (September 8), and will remain suspended on September 9, 10 and 11. Vistara Airline flight UK 716 and UK 718 will remain cancelled on September 10 and 11 respectively.

The Airline's operators have already informed the passengers about the cancellation of flights. Some of the passengers are accommodated in other flights like Indigo, Spicejet and GoAir. These flights are on schedule.


Also read: Dubai-Guangzhou Emirates Flight Diverted To Delhi Due to Medical Emergency

Besides aeroplanes, the Indian Railway has changed the destinations of some Bihar-bound trains as well. Rajendranagar (Patna)-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express reached Anand Vihar Terminal on Saturday (September 9) and will go to the same destination on Sunday (September 10) as well. However, the original destination of this train is New Delhi railway station.

Similarly, Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express will also reach Anand Vihar Terminal instead of New Delhi railway station on on Saturday (September 9) and on Sunday (September 10).

Apart from these trains, many other trains like Patna Tejas Rajdhani, Dibrugarh Rajdhani, Magadh Express, Clone special and Mahabodhi Express will have extra stoppage at Ghaziabad and Sahibabad railway stations.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train