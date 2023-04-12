GoFirst Passengers Get In Heated Argument With Airline Staff Over Flight Cancellation At Goa Airport: Watch

GoFirst Airline has gotten into trouble with its passengers again. The problem occurred after a Goa-Mumbai airline flight got cancelled, irking the passengers at the airport. The Mumbai-bound flight was scheduled to depart at 2:10 am. However, the flight did not take off, and the passengers were informed of the cancellation at around 2:10 am by the staff. The incident agitated the passengers leading to an aggressive argument between the airline staff and passengers. It is to be noted that around 80 passengers were scheduled to travel on the flight.

The whole argument between the GoFirst airline staff and the passengers was caught on camera. These videos of the aggressive interaction were shared on social media. One of the passengers shared the video on Twitter along with the details of the incident.

In the video, the airline staff is surrounded by airport passengers. In the video, the passengers can be seen aggressively shouting at the airline staff. The situation later escalates, and one of the passengers can be heard saying, "Tod do sir iska" (break his head).

Ruckus by Go Air passengers at #Goa Airport today morning.

As per a passenger, flight was scheduled to depart at 2:10am n passengers were informed at 2am about flight cancellation.

With no alternative, an argument broke out between passengers and airline staff. pic.twitter.com/FmaZCYK9mU — Shivani Mishra (@Shivani703) April 12, 2023

Meanwhile, other passengers can be heard shouting in loud voices demanding different facilities from the airline staff. One of the passengers can be heard demanding the airline arrange a hotel for the passengers to stay overnight until a new flight is arranged. At the same time, another passenger claims that they were promised to be transported on another flight.

Reports suggest the passengers of the Goa-Mumbai flight were later transferred to another flight that took at around 6:30 am.

It is to be noted that changes in airline schedules are common. The changes in the schedule can be because of multiple reasons, which can range from unpleasant weather to changes in operations. In the recent past multiple Indian airports, including IGIA, saw cancellations of multiple flights because of rough weather conditions. However, the information on the Goa-Mumbai flight's cancellation is scarce.