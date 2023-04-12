Patna Airport Receives Bomb Threat; Security Officials Launch Search Operation

A hoax call claiming that a bomb was planted on the premises of the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in the Bihar capital sent security personnel into a tizzy on Wednesday. Security was beefed up at the airport after the call was made at a landline number in the morning, reports PTI.

"As the information was non-specific, the entire terminal building, parking area, and office building was scanned by security forces, but no bomb was found," PTI quotes the airport official. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra told that the call turned out to be a hoax, and nothing was found so far.

"The entire area was scanned thoroughly, but no suspicious object was found. The search operation was carried out without inconveniencing the passengers. The matter is being investigated further," he said.

VIDEO | Security heightened at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport following a bomb threat. A bomb disposal squad is currently scanning the airport premises. pic.twitter.com/4Park5acyn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2023

In July last year, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) was reportedly grounded at Patna airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag. The bomb squad and police who were at the spot conducted an inspection after a man reportedly claimed a bomb was in his baggage. His bag was checked further, but no bomb was found.The passenger was later detained. All passengers were safely deboarded from the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6e 2126) at Patna airport.