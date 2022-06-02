SpiceJet has announced that from July 1 to July 31, it will fly 37 special flights between India and Saudi Arabia for Indian Haj pilgrims visiting Mecca and Medina. According to the latest information, flights will begin departing on June 5 and will continue until June 20. The flights are expected to depart from Srinagar airport, according to reports.

"The special flights from Srinagar will depart for Medina between June 5 and June 20. Return flights from Jeddah to Srinagar are scheduled from July 15 to July 31," the airline's statement said. It claimed that SpiceJet is the only Indian airline operating Haj flights this year.

"SpiceJet had in the past operated special Haj flights from Gaya and Srinagar, ferrying around 19,000 pilgrims to and from the holy pilgrimage," it noted. The operation of special Haj flights is set to resume after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: LOT Polish Airlines launches Warsaw-Mumbai direct flights; will operate twice a week

Meanwhile, Spicejet is also working on providing internet services in its Boeing 737 Max planes. Recently, SpiceJet’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ajay Singh said the airline will induct more Boeing 737 Max aircraft over the next few months, and it hopes to start broadband internet service on its planes soon. The airline has a fleet of 91 aircraft, out of which 13 are Max planes, and 46 are older versions of Boeing 737 aircraft, according to its website. In his email to employees on the 17th anniversary of the airline, Singh said the carrier continues to fly with the highest loads month after month and expects to soar even higher in the coming months.

With inputs from PTI