Indian Air Force Conducts Airdrop Test For BHISHM Portable Hospital Cubes In Agra

This test was performed so that the portable hospital can be deployed to cater to emergencies anywhere.

 

|Last Updated: May 14, 2024, 05:43 PM IST|Source: ANI
The Indian Air Force on Tuesday tested BHISHM portable cubes at Agra for airdrops from the aircraft. This is the first time the Indian Air Force tested this portable hospital. This test was performed so that the portable hospital can be deployed to cater to emergencies anywhere.
As per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, BHISHM portable cubes are a part of the broader initiative named "Project BHISHM" - Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri, which is tailored to treat up to 200 casualties, emphasising rapid response and comprehensive care.

Notably, the Aid Cube is equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies. It also integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to facilitate effective coordination, real-time monitoring, and efficient management of medical services in the field.
The whole unit contains 72 easily transportable components that can be conveniently carried by hand, cycle, or even drone, providing unmatched flexibility. In the face of mass casualty incidents (MCIs), where requirements range from basic aid to advanced medical and surgical care, the Aid Cube stands out with its ability to be deployed within an astonishing 12 minutes.
These cubes are robust, waterproof, and light, designed for various configurations, making them ideal for diverse emergency scenarios. From airdrops to ground transportation, the cube can be rapidly deployed anywhere, ensuring immediate response capability.
During the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held earlier this year on January 22 in Ayodhya, two Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube-BHISHM units were strategically deployed to enhance medical preparedness and response capabilities. 
