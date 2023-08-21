trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651805
IndiGo Boss Rahul Bhatia Summoned For Not Extending Privilege Facilities To Ministers

Some Lok Sabha members have registered a complaint that necessary protocol was not accorded to them at the airports by IndiGo, among other airlines.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Image for representation

The Privilege Committee of the Lok Sabha has summoned IndiGo's Managing Director (MD) Rahul Bhatia and some other aviation stakeholders on August 30 in the matter related to complaints of alleged protocol violation from Some Lok Sabha members alleged they were not extended due courtesy and facilities at airports. 

During the just-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, some parliamentarians have registered a complaint that necessary protocol was not accorded to them at the airports by the airline companies and security agencies (CISF), including airport operators. 

BJP's Lok Sabha MP Sunil Singh is the chairman of the Committee of Privileges, and he is accompanied by 14 other members of the committee. 

Indigo is the largest airline company in the country with a capacity of around 300 aircraft.

