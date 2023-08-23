IndiGo Flight With 160 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing At Delhi Airport
The IndiGo plane flying from Varanasi with 160 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at Delhi Airport due to a technical glitch with the aircraft.
Trending Photos
An IndiGo plane from Varanasi made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday evening due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source. The source said there were more than 160 passengers onboard flight 6E-2232 that was en route to Delhi.
There was a hydraulic issue with the aircraft and a full emergency was declared at the airport, the source in the know of the matter said. There was no immediate statement from IndiGo on the incident.
Also read: Air India Partners AccesRail: Offers Passengers Train, Bus Connections To 100 Cities In Europe
Meanwhile, in another incident, a Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur after a medical emergency onboard. Passengers on the flight fell sick prompting an emergency landing, as per ANI's report.
The flight touched down at Nagpur airport, after which the passenger was transferred to the hospital for medical assistance. ANI quotes, IndiGo said, "Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."
Live Tv