topStoriesenglish2599542
NewsAviation
JAPAN AIRLINES

Japan Airlines Plane Returns To Delhi Airport After 5 Hours Flight; Here's Why?

The Tokyo-bound Japan Airlines Flight returned to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after flying for five hours, where all the passengers were accommodated in a hotel.

Last Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 04:52 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Japan Airlines Plane Returns To Delhi Airport After 5 Hours Flight; Here's Why?

After being airborne for nearly five hours, a Tokyo-bound Japan Airlines aircraft with around 200 passengers returned to the national capital due to a technical issue on Wednesday, according to an official. The official at the Delhi airport said the flight took off for Haneda Airport in Tokyo at around 7.20 pm on Tuesday, and due to a technical issue, it returned at around 12.45 am on Wednesday.

A passenger, who was onboard the flight, told PTI that after flying for nearly five hours, the flight returned to the national capital on Wednesday. All the passengers have been accommodated at a hotel in Delhi. The rescheduled flight is scheduled to take off late in the evening from Delhi for Tokyo, the passenger said. 

Also read: Ex-Kingfisher Executive Starts Fly 91 Airlines, Receives NOC From Aviation Ministry

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?