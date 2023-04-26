Japan Airlines Plane Returns To Delhi Airport After 5 Hours Flight; Here's Why?

After being airborne for nearly five hours, a Tokyo-bound Japan Airlines aircraft with around 200 passengers returned to the national capital due to a technical issue on Wednesday, according to an official. The official at the Delhi airport said the flight took off for Haneda Airport in Tokyo at around 7.20 pm on Tuesday, and due to a technical issue, it returned at around 12.45 am on Wednesday.

A passenger, who was onboard the flight, told PTI that after flying for nearly five hours, the flight returned to the national capital on Wednesday. All the passengers have been accommodated at a hotel in Delhi. The rescheduled flight is scheduled to take off late in the evening from Delhi for Tokyo, the passenger said.

