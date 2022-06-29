Hotels are something that we are used to seeing on the ground. But the perspective of hotels is different for a graphic artist and video producer Hashem Al-Ghaili who created a video of a flying hotel. To be specific the video puts on display a concept of an AI-piloted aircraft that is capable of carrying 5,000 people and can keep flying for years without landing. Probably perfect for those who want to have a really long vacation. The video of the concept aircraft has gone viral and is getting loads of mixed reactions from the internet.

The video of the aircraft billed as 'Sky Cruise' takes the viewers on a tour of the 'flying hotel' in question. It gives an insight into what the passengers can see and explore once they are onboard. Watching the video one might easily be convinced that it's the video of a regular 'land hotel' especially when the wedding halls with a view of the Aurora Borealis, restaurants, and medical facilities are put on display.

The video of the hotel was originally shared on Hashem Al-Ghaili's YouTube channel saying, "Sky Cruise: A Futuristic Hotel Above the Clouds." Later on, the viral video reveals that the design of the aircraft has been created by Tony Holmsten, who is a concept artist and uses his talents in movies, animation, and games.

The video has had over seven lakh views since it was posted a few days ago and counting. People have also left a variety of comments in response to the share. Some of the netizens have reacted to the video showcasing their excitement about the concept while others were skeptical about it. However, all of them were in awe and why wouldn't anyone be, when they hear about a hotel that can fly for years and has a nuclear power source.

For a few the hotel might be reminiscent of the planes that they have seen in the comics, which keep flying is full hearing this description might flash images of aircraft from Star Wars, the Marvel or DC movies, which seem like a perfect comparison or reference. One such imaginative user commented on the video saying, "I feel like this is where all the rich people are going to hide during the apocalypse, and just fly around above all the rest of the world while everyone is fighting each other Mad Max-style."