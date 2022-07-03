Paris Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG) suffered a technical problem leaving at least 50 per cent of passengers’ baggage stuck at the airport, French news channel BFMTV reported. The technical issue lasted until 5 p.m, leading to half of the passengers arriving at their destination without their baggage.

Workers at CDG airport were also on strike on July 1 demanding higher wages, Xinhua news agency reported. The French Civil Aviation Authority has requested airlines to reduce the number of flights scheduled to depart and arrive at the airport by 17 per cent. At least 10 per cent of flights were cancelled, said BFMTV on July 2.

"It was (because of) a technical problem that has not been recovered since there are no more maintainers," Emmanuel Duchemin-Humbert, spokesperson of the Force Ouvriere of the Airports of Paris union, told BFMTV. The strike will continue till Sunday (July 3) and further strikes are expected for July 8-10 and July 13-17, BFMTV added.

Recently, technical problems with luggage systems at London's Heathrow Airport resulted in the cancellation of 30 flights, affecting up to 5,000 passengers. The picture of piles of luggage went viral on social media platforms.

(With inputs from IANS)

