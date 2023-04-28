Passenger Blames Air India For Losing Pet Cat At Delhi Airport, Demands Action

Travelling with pets over long distances can be quite a hassle for pet parents, even more so when air travel is involved in the process. Furthermore, someone travelling via a flight with a pet needs to go through the process of understanding the airline's pet policy and many other steps to get their pets through. However, even after all this, at times, the journey becomes a problematic affair. In a similar case, a woman claims to have lost her pet cat at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Furthermore, she claims that she didn't receive help or assistance regarding her problem even after many complaints.

A twitter user going by the name Sony S. Somar shared the story of a friend's lost cat claiming that the feline was lost at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to the "negligence" of Air India staff.

In his tweet, Somar wrote, "My friend's pet is missing due to negligence by @airindiain staff. This is a heart-wrenching tragedy, and your negligence is inexcusable. You must take responsibility for your actions and make things right immediately."

Sharing the details of the flight, the Twitter user said his friend was travelling from Delhi to Imphal on flight AI889 with his pet cats. Narrating his story, he says that initially, she was not allowed travel with the cats and was given the option of rescheduling the flight or upgrading to business class. To travel with his pets, the person upgraded his business class tickets. However, later she was informed to shift his pets to cargo as the option of travelling in business class was unavailable.

After waiting for a while, the person agreed to get his pets transferred to the plane's cargo section. Later, she learned that one of his kittens had run away. Furthermore, she was then "forced" to fly with only one of his cats.

After the post was shared on Twitter, many social media users supported the passenger. While many others demanded to improve the airline's pet policy. Other netizens came forward with similar stories while talking about the airline's pet policy.