Passenger On Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Dies Of Heart Attack

A passenger on IndiGo's Jabalpur-New Delhi flight on Monday allegedly suffered cardiac arrest and died onboard, officials said. The incident occurred soon after the flight took off and it had to make an emergency landing back in Jabalpur. As per the information, the deceased passenger has been identified as Rajendra Franquelin.

He had suffered a heart attack as soon as the flight took off. After being informed about the incident, the flight returned to Jabalpur. A team of local area police reached the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Further investigation was underway, police said.

Also read: Lufthansa Aircraft Returns To Airport After Crew Shuts Engine Down

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred on a flight. Earlier, a passenger on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi perished when the aircraft made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after the 62-year-old man began to vomit blood.